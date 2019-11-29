Barbara Paul, 73, of Three Rivers, formerly of Premont, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Paul was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Beeville to Earl and Carrie Lange. She attended Calliham School through fifth grade and graduated with honors from Three Rivers High School. After graduation, she moved to Corpus Christi, attended a business college and was employed as a legal secretary. She graduated from Texas A&I in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in Education and also earn her master’s degree. She taught second grade at LaGloria School for eight years, Noonan Elementary in Alice for four years and in special education at McMullen County ISD. She enjoyed baking, sewing, singing, teaching and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carolyn Joyce Lange.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bobby Paul of Three Rivers; a son, Brandon (Carrie) Paul of Huffman and Cody (Niole) Paul of Huntsville; granddaughters, Kaylee, Blake, Sydney and Tori; a great-aunt; and brothers, Carl Lange and Bill Lange.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at First Assembly of God in Three Rivers with interment to follow at Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Amason, Jeff Atkinson, RC Bellows, Cody Powell, Kenny Powell, Jeffrey Sparks, Daryl Weiding and CW “Bugs” Wood.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
