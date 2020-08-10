Whitsett, Texas – Beatrice Edwards, age 90 , passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at a local nursing home in George West following an extended illness. She was born to Clyde and Goldie Wheeland on May 10, 1930, in Stuart Oklahoma. She was a waitress in the restaurant industry.
She was preceded in death by her parent, her husband Charlie Edwards, son Michael Barnum, sister Bonnie Jean Way and great-grandchild Marissa Newson.
Survivors include her children Patrick Corder from the Hill Country; Kenneth (Pam) Carder of San Marcos; Alfred Edwards of Three Rivers; Charlie Edwards of Beeville and Penny Edwards of Beeville.
She was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
