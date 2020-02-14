Beatrice (Galvan) Muniz of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 74.
Beatrice was born November 5, 1945 in Three Rivers to Graciano Muniz Sr. and Beatrice (Galvan) Muniz. She was a beautician and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Graciano and Beatrice Muniz; and three brothers, Salvador Muniz, Graciano Muniz Jr. and Reynaldo Muniz.
Survivors include three sisters, Sylvia (Alex) Garcia of Three Rivers, Alice Moreno of La Feria and Mary Crawley of Baytown; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Muniz, Tyler Garcia, Gary Muniz, Jerry Muniz, Danny Moreno and Brent Crawley.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.