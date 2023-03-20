Bernard Raymond Bednorz, 88, a lifelong resident of George West, Texas, passed away in the comfort of his home on March 18, 2023.
Bernard was born January 2, 1935 in George West to Elias and Elizabeth (Dworaczyk) Bednorz. He was a 1953 graduate of George West High School and on February 6, 1957, he married Margaret Ann Huser in Beeville. He was an active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and member of the Knights of Columbus. He owned and operated Bednorz Motors, Inc. and Bednorz Auto Parts and retired in 2007. He was a director of First National Bank in George West and resigned as director of Life Oak Bancshares Corporation in 2022 after more than 40 years of service on the board.
He enjoyed traveling with Margaret and after retiring he couldn’t sit still so he started collecting classic cars. He and Margaret enjoyed this hobby together and brought cars back to George West from all over. He loved fishing at Choke Canyon and he usually had one of his grandchildren in the boat. He enjoyed his grandchildren as much as he could and you could find him at one of their sporting events or anything they were involved in, he was always one of their biggest and most supportive fans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Elizabeth Bednorz; and his wife, Margaret (Huser) Bednorz.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura (Michael) Hering of Bryan; four sons, Curtis (Tamara) Bednorz of George West, Charles (Lori) Bednorz of George West, Morgan Bednorz of Bryan and John Bednorz of George West; nine grandchildren, David (Natalie) Hering, Steven (Kellie) Hering, Emily (Brad) Kocurek, Scott Bednorz, Davis Bednorz, Miles Bednorz, Sophie Bednorz, Julia Raye (Jordan) Hines and Jeremy Bednorz; six great-grandchildren, Abigail Hering, Ethan Hering, Frank Allen Kocurek, Logan Kocurek, Eleanor Hering, and Margaret Hering; two sisters, Catherine Mary Migura of Orange Grove and Sophie Thormahlen of San Marcos; and a brother, Raymond (Myrna) Bednorz of Victoria.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at St. George Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Howell officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers are David Hering, Steven Hering, Scott Bednorz, Brad Kocurek, David Bednorz, Miles Bednorz, Jeremy Bednorz and Jordan Hines.
Honorary pallbearers are L.T. Davis, Tommy Humphrey, Steven Lee and Bernie Seger.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home