Our beloved daughter, Bethany Elaine Paris, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, March 1, 2021, following a sudden illness. Bethany, 40, of George West, Texas, leaves behind her pride and joy, her son, Blake M. Paris.
Bethany was born March 10, 1980, in Alice, Texas, to Michael Berlin Paris and Pamela Beth (Pinson) Paris. She was a 1998 graduate of Alice High School and went on to earn an associate’s degree. She was formerly employed with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and she loved her job there as a dispatcher. She enjoyed crafting and liked dragonflies. Her favorite color was purple, and her true passion in life was caring for and spending time with her son, Blake.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maggye Beth Pinson and Billy Gene Paris; uncle, Richard Deward Pinson; and great-uncle, Ted Paris.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are her parents, Michael and Pamela Paris of George West; her beloved son, Blake Michael Paris; a brother, Micah Berlin Paris; grandfather, Johnny Floyd Pinson; grandmother, Deloris Paris; nephew, Michael Berlin Paris II; niece, Maci Katherine Paris; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating.
Galloway & Sons George West Chapel