Betty Jean (Emmons) Jennings was born April 7, 1935 in Goliad, Texas to Levenia (Williams) and Fred Emmons. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2022, in her home in George West at the age of 87.
Betty graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio in 1953. In 1955, she went to Mathis where she met Tom Jennings and they were married five months later on September 10, 1955.
The couple was blessed with four children, Wesley Thomas, Keith Wayne, deceased, Darlene Denise and Sherri Lynn.
She owned and operated This & That Gift Shop & Cleaners for 37 years. After Tom’s retirement, he came and helped her at the shop and visited with all who came in. She sold the shop in October 2017 and enjoyed going places and staying home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Franklin Jennings of 65 years; an infant son, Keith; her parents, Fred and Levenia Emmons; her brothers, Vernon Emmons and twin brother who died at birth, Eugene Emmons, and Douglas Emmons; sisters, Dorothy, who died at 4 years old, and Bernice Walker; and her son-in-law, Richard Otto, in 1996.
Survivors include her children, Wesley (Monte) Jennings, Darlene (Rusty) Oxford and Sherri (Bubba) Nelson; three grandsons, Cody Thomas (Kayce) Oxford, Byron Robert (Jennifer) Oxford and Kyle Wayne Otto; two great-grandsons, Cale Thomas and Kullen Raye Oxford; a great-granddaughter, Henley Teal Oxford to be born in December; and several step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 31, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, at Brush Country Cowboy Church with Pastor Pat Traxler and Pastor Herb Reeves officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cenizo Hill Cemetery in Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Wojtasczyk, Kyle Brown, Mark Ginn, Bill Poole, David Huser and Heath Gonzales.