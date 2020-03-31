Betty Jo Wostal, 71, Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Aldergate Village.
Betty was born April 6, 1948 in George West, TX, the daughter of Michael and Irene (Richter) Korczynski. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1966.
Betty led a full life, she delighted all around her with a beautiful smile and ability to capture everyone’s heart. She ran her home like a well-oiled machine. She was the perfect wife and mother, her greatest joy was her family. Betty also loved dancing, gardening, fishing, summers by the pool and weekends at the lake. Betty was an amazing cook, family and friends were always welcome. She gave every ounce of herself to the ones she loved and sacrificed so much to help the lives of others. Betty was very strong in her faith and was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Chickasha, OK.
Betty married the love of her life William Wostal on May 25, 1968. They were loving partners for over 51 years. William is at peace knowing Betty is in heaven with God. Other survivors include sons, Wes (Natalie) Wostal, Oklahoma City, Wade (Abbey) Wostal, Topeka, Trish (Jaylon) Jennings, McAlister, OK; grandchildren, Reghan and Rayce Wostal, Brynli Villar, Henry Larson; and brothers, Harry Korczynski, Ronnie Korczynski, and Kenny Korczynski. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Michael Korczynski, Jr., Mark Korczynski, and Debbie Korczynski.
Private services will be held and burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus, a public service will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To view the service or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
