Betty Waldean “Wally” (Goebel) Woelfel, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, was called home to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Wally, as she was lovingly known, was born March 2, 1931, in Oakville, Texas to Walter W. and Martha H. (Kaltwasser) Goebel. She married Eugene Quintus Woelfel on June 4, 1955 in Three Rivers. She served as the Live Oak County Nurse for numerous years as well as a Registered Nurse at hospitals in Beeville and Kenedy and Nursing Homes in Kenedy and Three Rivers. She was known as the “Old County Nurse.” Wally was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Three Rivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sisters Martha Goebel Hahn and Dorothy “Dotty” Goebel Lindholm.
Survivors include a daughter, Twila D. (Martin) Dziuk of Falls City; three sons, Eugene W. (Irene) Woelfel of New Braunfels; Quintus K. (Darlene) Woelfel of Falls City and Warren M. (Stacie) Woelfel of Three Rivers; a sister, Mary Alice Goebel Dunaway of McKinney; seven grandchildren, Sarah Woelfel (Travis) Ragland, Derek (Rachel) Woelfel, Tiffany Dziuk, Tindel Dziuk, Josh Woelfel, Kristen Woelfel and Brannan Woelfel; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan Ragland, Adalyn Ragland, Paisley Woelfel and Hailey Woelfel.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers followed by a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Rev. Norman Sulaica, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be Brannan Woelfel, Derek Woelfel, Josh Woelfel, Darryl Meyer, Randall Rosenbrock, Myron Luckenbach, Taylor Ballard, Curtis Herring, Greg Goebel, Gordon Goebel, Jeffery Goebel, Randy Maupin, Alan Dunaway, Bret Dunaway, Tommy Lindholm, Gary Lindholm and Phillip Ballard.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
