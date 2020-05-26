Beverly Frances Shelton Acker, 87, of San Antonio, Texas passed away May 17, 2020 in her sleep.
Wife, mother, journalist, rancher, and photographer, Beverly lived a full life with a positive impact on everyone she encountered. A true “people Person”, she never met a person that stayed a stranger for long and most became friends for life.
Spirited, loving and adventurous, she enjoyed travel (especially New York - to catch the latest on Broadway), keeping up with friends and family (she had many, many cousins) and making new friends. As a native Texan, she loved Texas flora and fauna and spent many wonderful hours photographing both. Because of her abiding faith in Jesus Christ, she loved generously, and we, her children, know that she awoke Sunday morning in the arms of her Saviour. We will miss her.
Beverly is survived by her brother, James Poe Shelton and his partner Ronald Texley of Santa Barbara, CA; children, David and Linda Hollers of Woodway, TX, Scott and Michele Acker of Tilden, TX, and Shella Bonner of Tilden, TX, and grandchildren, Jennifer Hollers of Austin, TX, Shelton and Theresa Hollers of Brooklyn, NY, Joshua and Brianna Clayton of Dallas, TX, Elyse Acker of Austin, TX, and Miles and Rachel Williams of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her 5 great-grandchildren, Abby, Austin, Ashlyn, Silas and Merrick.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin V. Acker Jr. of Tilden TX, and Hardy W. Hollers of Austin, TX.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Texas Children’s Home, PO Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104.
Anyone wishing to sign the online guestbook, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
