Billy Joe White, 85, formerly of Three Rivers, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at a nursing home in Pleasanton.
Mr. White was born on Oct. 25, 1933, to John and Lorraine (Harris) White in Calliham. He served in the U.S. Army and served as a chaplain. Once out of the service, he went to McMurry College and obtained his ministry degree. He served as a First United Methodist minister. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie; a son, Billy White, Jr.; and siblings, Jesse L. White, Virginia Fay Hester, Louise Shumate, Nora Murray, Lorraine Inscore, Earl Ray White and John I. White.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers. Burial followed at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
