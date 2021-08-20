Blair Leon-James Brock, age 18, died on Monday, August 16, 2021 suddenly. He was born on February 24, 2003, to Amy Sherrie Childress Brock and Johnnie Leon Brock in Fort Worth, Texas. He excelled in school and graduated at the age of 16. He moved to the Blair Family Ranch in Live Oak County where he purchased a mobile home which he was renovating. He was excited about living on the ranch. He was working for Pawlik Water Well Service and was making a good hand.
He was also a star athlete in Aledo. He was an all-star baseball player and excelled as running back and defensive end in football. He was a true Aledo Bear Cat, which is nationally ranked. He was an excellent hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors, and the ranch was so well suited for him.
Blair is survived by his parents, Johnnie Leon Brock (Vicky) of Aledo and Amy S. (James) Johnson of Richland Hills; siblings, Bo (Lysette) Brock of Aledo, Colton (Amanda) Brock of Aledo, Bella Johnson of Richland Hills and Amber (Stacey) Duggan of Arkansas; grandparents, Leon and Pamela Brock of Aledo, Russell (Julie) Childress of New Jersey, D.K. (Larry) Wines of Richland Hills, Donna Johnson of Richland Hills and Bruce (Marie) Johnson of Hurst.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Blair Ranch located at 313 CR 327 off of FM 2049.
