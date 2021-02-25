Bob Lowrie passed away on Saturday, February 19th, in Boulder City, Nevada, at the age of 80 years old. Born September 10th, 1940, to Robert “Dutch” Lowrie and Mildred Tate Lowrie, in George West, Texas, he spent most of his growing up right there surrounded by some of the best friends a man could ever ask for. By 1958, he would marry Mary Lee Brown and joined the United States Marine Corps. He spent 11 years in the Corps eventually finding his way half way around the world to a place called Vietnam where his life would change forever. After getting out of the service he stopped off in Boulder City to visit his father where his life would change once again. As luck would have it, his dad was having dinner with the chief of police who offered him a job right there on the spot. Bob would go on to have a great career, eventually becoming chief himself. Retirement found him back “home” in George West where he others would solve all the world’s problems every morning sitting around that round table.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Lee; and three sons, Robin, Joe and Jerry. He was also preceded by one brother, Dick, and two sisters, Anita and Sal.
He is survived by one brother, Bill Haley and wife Ruth of Arkansas; and two sons, Tom and wife Tina of Henderson, Nevada, and son Colby of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Catholic cemetery on Saturday morning, March 13th, in George West, Texas.