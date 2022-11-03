Anyone who met Bobbie Boothe Swaim, knew that she was a special lady. She had an amazing sense of humor and could see the light side of almost every situation. She loved to entertain and reminisce with friends and family over a cup of coffee. Bobbie was a born and raised country girl, who never wanted to live any other life. She was truly happy in her own skin.
Bobbie was born to Mattie (Paul) Boothe and James Boothe on the family farm in the Avant community between Christine and Charlotte. She always preferred to be in the field and on the tractor with her Dad. She and her family were members of the Christine First Baptist Church. She attended school in Christine until the school closed. She finished her senior year in Jourdanton, graduating in 1949.
On September 21, 1951, Bobbie married her high school sweetheart, Rodney Swaim, Jr. Rodney was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. She joined him there for 7 months. They returned when Rodney was placed on Inactive Reserve for two years. They moved home to live on the Green and Verdi Franklin Ranch near Cross. She enjoyed the ranch life as much as Rodney did. In 1955, they welcomed their first child, Robert Murray, followed by Arthur Wayne in 1960, and Margaret Ann in 1964. Rodney and Bobbie enjoyed whatever their kids were involved in, attending every basketball game or track meet, and hauling them to compete in rodeos.
Bobbie enjoyed hunting arrowheads, deer hunting, hunting for bottles, gardening, and fishing. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, but not staying inside to do it. She and her sister-in-law, Dean Swaim, enjoyed weekly “junking” before it became cool. She loved antiques and restoring antique furniture. She loved her old westerns and old movies.
Probably what people remember best of all is her cooking. She was an amazing cook. She enjoyed feeding huge crowds of family and all the hungry mouths her kids and grandkids brought home from school and college. You just couldn’t beat her fried venison or bacon gravy. She seldom used a recipe.
She was quite a shot, too. One time, Bobbie killed 2 big bucks in one day. She shot one, thinking she had wounded it. When it ran past her, she shot it again, only to find the other big buck lying dead nearby. She passed her love for hunting on to her three kids, her grandkids, and her nephews and great nephew.
Some of her greatest times were spent with her grandchildren, Rob, Mattie, and Jordan, and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Memphis, Sonny, Clara, Payton, Presley, and Haze, who she called “her boyfriend.” She took pride in all their accomplishments and couldn’t wait to see photos and videos of everything they did.
Bobbie enjoyed her dear friends, the ladies who gave her loving care, Hilda Brown and Laura Ridgeway. They were by her side daily. Her best friend was her partner and loyal companion, Rusty, her rescue dachshund, who stayed close to her side to the end.
The family would like to thank those at New Century Hospice, and especially her case manager, Laura Benner Villareal, who became her cherished friend, for their kindness and excellent care. Their care made it possible for her to stay in her own home to the end.
We would also like to thank her dear friend Jim Harris and her son-in-law, Jacky Stephenson, for officiating her service and her great-nephew, Garrett Boothe for performing the music.
Bobbie was a strong woman, but times weren’t always easy. Bobbie helped her daughter-in-law through her fight with breast cancer, then fought it herself and survived. Her biggest struggle was surviving a broken heart in 2018 with the loss of her partner of over 66 years. Since that day, she has looked forward to the day when she would see him again.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and James Boothe, her husband, Rodney Swaim, Jr., a sister, Jimmie Dell Mikolajczyk Lawson and her husband, Emmett Mikolajczyk, a brother-in-law, Franklin Swaim and his wife Dean Swaim, a sister-in-law, Minerva McCelvey, and her two sons, Lynn and Brett McCelvey.
She is survived by her brother Sam (Eva) Boothe, a sister-in-law, Ann (Larry) Pinion, her sons, Murray (Sallie) Swaim and Wayne (Sherrill) Swaim, and daughter, Margaret (Jacky) Stephenson, grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Swaim, Mattie Swaim, Jordan (Jerrid) Greer, and great grandchildren, Madison West, Memphis, Sonny, and Clara Swaim, Payton, Presley, and Haze Greer, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers included Rob Swaim, Jerrid Greer, Garrett Boothe, Clay Boothe, Jeb Hogan, and Reagan Sadovsky. Honorary Pall bearers were Emmett Mikolajczyk, Dustin Boothe, Paul Quintanilla, Marty Harris, Ralph Edwards, Wes Swaim, Wayde Swaim, Michael Swaim, Billy Wayne Boothe, Jerry Speer, Ralph Henry, Craig Henry, Landon McCelvey, and Gilbert Morales.
Memorial donations can be made to San Miguel Cemetery Association, c/o Ada Watt, P.O. Box 44, Jourdanton, TX 78026.
Visitation was conducted at Hurley Funeral Home at 118 W. Oaklawn Road on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Her funeral service was also at Hurley Funeral Home in the chapel on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
Interment followed at San Miguel Cemetery in Cross, Texas.