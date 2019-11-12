Bobby Perez Sr., 59, formerly of Three Rivers, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at a local nursing home following an extended illness.
Mr. Perez was born April 6, 1960 to Gregorio and Victoria Gloria (Rodriguez) Perez in Three Rivers. He worked as a crew pusher in the oilfield industry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gregorio; two brothers, Fernando Sr. and Richard Perez; and a sister, Beatrice Perez.
Survivors include three sons, Brian (Shelly) Perez, Bobby Perez Jr. and Billy Joe Perez, all of Three Rivers; two daughters, Becky Perez and Gloria Perez of Three Rivers; his mother, Gloria Rodriguez of Three Rivers; his siblings, Silvia Lara of Beeville, Juan (Connie) Perez of Corpus Christi, Norma (Jesus) Martinez, Maria (Willie) Brown and Adolfo Perez, all of Three Rivers; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers. Pastor Jack Williams will hold the prayer service.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Three Rivers Cemetery, with Pastor Williams officiating the service. Departing from Roberson Funeral Home in Three Rivers at 10:45 a.m. to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Perez, Billy Joe Perez, Ty Brown, Evan Brown, Roy Resmendez and Jube Guarjardo. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas James Jr., Anthony Garcia, Noah Guerrero, Hannah James, Kyler Perez and Kason Perez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
