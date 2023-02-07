Bonnie Shaw Troell Griffith was born September 7, 1938 to Ben and Myrtle Copus Shaw at home in George West, Texas. She entered eternal rest on January 29th, 2023 in Lakeway, Texas.
She worked for George West ISD for over 20 years as an Instructional Aide and Bus Driver. She enjoyed traveling, going to play bingo, and visiting casinos with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters; Winifred (Wimpy), Billy, Willard, Lawrence, Irvan and Kenneth (Shorty) Shaw, Wanda Smith, and Betty Jean Skidmore. She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Troell and Leighton Griffith.
Surviving are her three daughters, Jeanne Burge (Joe Anlauf), Leeann Crawford (Mike), and Kay Troel; grandchildren, Josh Troell, Natasha Burge-Martin (Cody), Jo Lee Story (Carle), Tatiana Sokolik (Joe) and Maggie Garrett (Hayden); and numerous nieces and nephews. And her favorites, the great grandchildren – Sloan Scott, Carlee Storey, Wade Garrett, and Kaylee Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Barnyard Sanctuary 226 FM 70 Sandia, TX 78383 In memory of Bonnie Griffith.
Private family services were held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the George West Cemetery with Bro. Pat Traxler officiating. Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home