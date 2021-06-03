Bryan James Boyd was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 7, 2021 from complications of colorectal cancer. Bryan was born to William Jennings Bryan Boyd and Mary Nell Gipson Boyd on February 25, 1934 in Three Rivers, Texas where he grew up and graduated from Three Rivers High School. Bryan played multiple sports, including football, for the Bulldogs. After graduating from The University of Texas in Austin, Bryan began his career as a pharmacist at Pleasanton Pharmacy. He met the love of his life, Francine Dobbins, as this was the pharmacy that her late father, Charles Dobbins, and mother, Frances Dobbins owned. They began dating just before Bryan was drafted and served in the Army from 1956-1958, stationed in Korea. Upon his return, they married and started Boyd’s Pharmacy in downtown Pleasanton. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary shortly before the Lord called Francine home in March of 2018.
Soon after selling Boyd’s Pharmacy in 1987, Bryan took over as the Director of Pharmacy at Tri-City Community Hospital in Jourdanton, TX, which is now Methodist Hospital South. He made faithful friends during his more than 20 years with the Hospital.
Bryan loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Pleasanton. He enjoyed his Sunday School class and was so appreciative of the way they ministered to him after Francine died. He was a community leader and a member of the Pleasanton Rotary Club where he served as President. He was also a member of the local Masonic Lodge.
Bryan was very competitive and an avid sports fan especially following the Dallas Cowboys, the UT Longhorns, and the Spurs. Later in life as he had more time, Bryan was known to watch any sporting event he could find on TV. But his favorite thing was to support his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. He was in the stands watching the game or the dance recital whenever he could. And if he could not be there, he was on the phone finding out all the details. Bryan loved the outdoors and grew up hunting and fishing. He had the opportunity to go on many great hunts and fishing trips and the trophies in his house demonstrate his skills at both. He was also a founding member of the Pleasanton Bass Club.
Bryan had a great personality and sense of humor. He loved people and had many friends throughout his life. He was a good practical joker, but he could also laugh along-side others as they got him back.
There was always a project going on for Bryan. Throughout his life he would try different things as they interested him and was always willing to learn new things including farming, bee keeping, gardening, flying a single engine plane and grafting pecan trees. He even won competitions with his pecans.
Bryan and Francine loved to go camping and enjoyed many opportunities to see beautiful parts of the country in their RV, often making wonderful memories with their grandchildren. They especially loved spending summers in South Fork, CO. Camping with Granddaddy and Nanny is one of the best memories for the grandkids. Bryan and Francine took many wonderful trips all over the world, including Spain, England, Hawaii, Acapulco, Mexico and three trips to Alaska.
As Bryan’s mobility declined over the later years, Francine was his faithful caregiver. The family would like to thank Bryan’s neighbors and friends and especially Brandi Hurley for helping Bryan after Francine’s death, making it possible for him to live out his remaining years at his home under the beautiful oak and pecan trees.
Bryan was a strong family man. He is survived by his children Valerie Covey and husband Mark of Georgetown, TX, Denise Ward and husband Ken of Round Rock, TX, and Brad Boyd and wife Nan of Lytle, TX. “Granddaddy” also leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Matthew Covey, MD and wife Sarah Covey, MD, Zachary Covey, Joshua Covey, Emily Wilder and husband Austin Wilder, Natalie Ward, and Kasen Boyd. Bryan is also survived by his sister Peggy Mae McFarland of Muncie, Indiana, sister Mary Nell Dexter and husband Clyde of Boerne, TX, brother Carie Boyd of Bedford, TX, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be most honored by a donation in his name to First Baptist Church Pleasanton. The Boyd Family welcomed visitors on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 4 pm to 7 pm at First Baptist Church in Pleasanton. The viewing began at 9 am on Monday, May 10, 2021 with the service following at 10 am at First Baptist Church Pleasanton, John Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Pleasanton City Cemetery.