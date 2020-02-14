A successful businessman of over 65 years who was a lifelong resident of the community of Live Oak County, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away to be with our Lord and Savior at his home peacefully on February 11, 2020 with loved ones by his side.
C. Hershel Smith Sr., at age 86, passed away after a short illness. He was a very respected, caring, loving, gentle soul man to all of his family and to all he encountered in life. Having owned and operated a grocery store (Smith’s Drive In) for over 50 years gave him the opportunity to meet and visit with so many people greeting them with a beautiful smile and leaving his unforgettable personality in their minds. He also was a great asset to the community and always welcomed gatherings in his parking lot at the store for numerous occasions. His late father (WD Smith Sr.) and his late brother (Williford D. “Dub” Smith Jr. ) were also grocery store owners making the Smith generation one the first grocery store businesses in Three Rivers, Texas.
Hershel was born October 20, 1933 in Three Rivers, Texas to the late Wilford David Smith Sr. and Lillian Elizabeth Simmons Smith. Hershel was married to the late Dorothy Wojtasczyk Smith from George West, Texas for 45 years. They married in July 1965, where they had five children in their family. Hershel was a man of great pride, respect, love and integrity. He always instilled great morals and wonderful values in his family and friends. He was a God fearing man and was a member of The Cowboy Church of George West, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his late loving wife, Dorothy Wojtasczyk Smith; his father, Wilford David Smith Sr.; his mother, Lillian Elizabeth Simmons Smith; and his brother, Wilford D. Smith Jr. “Dub”.
Survivors include his children, David W. Smith Sr. (Rene) from George West, Texas, Charles H. Smith Jr. (Deanna) from Celina, Texas, Randy Smith and Shirley Richardson from George West, Texas, Janet G. Martin (Gary) from Floresville, Texas, Jay L. Smith (Marilyn) from San Antonio, Texas and Tom W. Walters III of Austin, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Pawlik and her late husband George Pawlik from George West, Texas and Margie Smith (sister-in-law) and her late husband , WD “Dub” Smith Jr. from Three Rivers, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers, Texas, from 4 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service to celebrate Hershel’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at The Cowboy Church in George West, Texas, with Brother Pat Traxler officiating. Interment will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David W. Smith Jr., Hershel B. Smith, Christopher D. Smith, Bryan J. Smith, Nicholas Smith, Matthew Smith, Kyle Smith, Jayson Smith, Merlin Martin and Christopher Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michelle E. Smith, Kristina Smith Westphal, Jasmyn Smith, Cody D. Phillips, Justin Tischler and Tyler Burleson.
The Smith Family would like to give a special thanks to all the New Century Hospice nurses who participated in the caring of our loved one. We would also like to give our upmost appreciation to Hershel’s daughter (in-law), Rene, “My Sidekick” for her unconditional love and support over the last 9 years and staying by his bedside during his times of need.
