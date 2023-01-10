Carlos Rafael Luna, 64, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Three Rivers, Texas. He was formerly of Laredo, Texas.
Carlos was the eldest of nine children born to Rafael and Rafaela (Rodriguez) Luna on April 24, 1958, in Karnes City. He was a 1976 graduate of Three Rivers High School, received his Associate of Science Degree from Bee County College in 1979, his Bachelor of Music Degree from Texas A&I University of Kingsville, and his Masters of Science in Education from Texas A&M International University of Laredo.
He served as Director of Bands for J.W. Nixon High School in Laredo, Director of Fine Arts for LISD, and the Band consultant for Three Rivers ISD after retirement. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He enjoyed primarily spending quality time with his siblings outdoors, instilling wonderful values by working on chores with his children and grandsons, living his passion through music every single day of his life, going to the movies (it was unacceptable to miss the previews), eating anything sweet (specifically the orange sliced sugar candies), telling endless and wonderful stories of his beloved parents and his childhood on the farm, and last but not at all least, he enjoyed the blessing he got knowing he was impacting lives every day. He was a man of his word and would put anyone before himself instantly to help so many. He was fair, firm, humble, and loved bringing out the best inside people who were not aware of potential only he saw and helped revive within them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Rafaela Luna; brother, Joaquin Luna; sister, Gloria Luna; and sister-in-law, Dianna Luna.
Left behind to cherish memories include his six children, Jessica Janelle Luna, Bethany Luna, Gloria Denise Luna, Joseph Rafael (Nohely) Luna, Carlos Rafael Luna II and Daniel James Luna; six brothers and sisters, Felix (Billie) Luna, David (Dianna) Luna, Raymond (Nelda) Luna, Sylvia (Carlos) Romero, Mary (Michael) Carvajal and Thomas (Lisa) Luna; six grandchildren, Genaro Hiram Hernandez, Emiliano Romel Hernandez, Alexander Tristan, Alyssa Tristan, Jaylee Luna and Jassel Luna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and many other close friends he called family.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas, with Father Romeo Salinas officiating.
Burial will follow in the Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy, Texas.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, Felix Luna, David Luna, Raymond Luna and Thomas Luna; and his sons, Joseph Rafael Luna and Carlos Rafael Luna II.
Honorary pallbearers will be his son, Daniel James Luna; and his grandsons, Genaro Hiram Hernandez and Emiliano Romel Hernandez.
Thank you in advance to everyone who is able to attend from out of town.
A Memorial service will be planned in Laredo, Texas on a later date as well.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home