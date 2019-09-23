Carlos Rene Buenteo, 70, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Mr. Buenteo was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Yoakum to Evaristo and Josefa (Canales) Buenteo. He was a 1968 graduate of Yoakum High School and received his bachelor and master degrees in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He spent 32 years in public service as an adult community supervision and corrections unit supervisor for Bee, Live Oak,and McMullen Counties. He also served for 25 years and retired as First Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve – 352nd Engineering Company.
He married Elda Trejo Buenteo at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice on Aug. 19, 1972, and he was a devoted parishioner of St. George Catholic Church in George West since 1975. He spent much of his time helping with the food pantry and was also a member of the George West Kiwanis Club. He loved working in his yard, traveling, grilling, gambling, listening to Czech Polka music and golf. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed cheering on the Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evaristo and Josefa Buenteo; his grandparents, Blas and Victoria Buenteo and Zenon and Catalina Canales; father-in-law, Cecilio Trejo Jr.; sisters-in-law, Maria Zelma “Lita” Buenteo and Lydia Buenteo; and a nephew, Roland Buenteo.
Survivors include his wife, Elda; two daughters, Bethany (Glenn LaPierre) Buenteo and Brittany Buenteo of San Antonio; brothers, Ruben Buenteo of Yoakum and Raymond Buenteo of Houston; mother-in-law, Olga Trejo of Alice; in-laws; five nephews; a great-nephew; a great-great-nephew; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church Saturday, Sept. 28, with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 11 a.m., and military honors will be performed. Entombment will be held at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemetery Dominion in San Antonio.
Pallbearers will be Gene Chumchal, Ronnie Jurica, Jerry Mika, Rudy Buenteo, Trevor Buenteo, Keven Alvarado, Adam Gonzalez, Mark Gonzalez, Glenn LaPierre and Jackson Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ruben Buenteo, Raymond Buenteo, Bethany Buenteo, Brittany Buenteo, Clemente Gonzalez III, Michael Sartori and Michael Orapchuck.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries, San Antonio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.