Carrol Lee (Wallis) Shivers of Odessa, San Antonio and George West, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was 88.
Mrs. Shivers was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Osage County, Oklahoma, to Virgil Foster Wallis and Nina Rhea (Laughlin) Wallis. She was raised in the oilfields of NE Oklahoma, along with her three sisters (Marvel, Donna and Bobbie) who all preceded her in death.
Carrol married her first and only love, Estes Gilbert “Gil” Shivers Jr., in Lovington, New Mexico, on July 3, 1952. Carrol and Gil lived their life in SE New Mexico and West Texas. She retired from banking and the oilfield service industry; however, her life was dedicated to being the perfect wife to Gil and an amazing mother to her two sons.
Carrol exemplified the term “servant” and her faith was her cornerstone. She served in numerous lay ministries at churches she attended, most recently First United Methodist of George West and St. Andrew’s UMC in San Antonio. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s organization.
Carrol was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her husband, Gil, who passed on March 2, 2000.
She is survived by two sons, Stacy Lane Shivers and wife Lori of Lakeway, Texas and Phillip Neal Shivers and wife Julie of Del Rio, Texas; along with three granddaughters, Kelsie Danae Shivers and Sydney Paige Shivers, both of Dallas, and Cristi Shivers.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas with Rev Michael Crocker officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. A private family burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the George West Cemetery in George West, Texas.
St. Andrew’s UMC is located at 727 Robinhood, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.