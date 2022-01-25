After a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer and recent impact from COVID-19, Cecilia (Song Ja) Kim Ray passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas at the age of 78.
She was preceded in life by her parents, son’s 1LT Clovis T. Ray and Bob B. Ray, Jr., and husband Dr. Bob B. Ray, Sr., D.D.S.
She is survived by her sister Theresa (Shin Ja) Kim of Honolulu, Hawaii, brother Andy (Sang Duk) Kim Ling of Virginia, half brothers Tom and John Ling of Hawaii, niece Annette Wong of California, daughter Dr. Jennifer A. Ray, M.D. (Lincoln P. Puffer, Esq.) of Denver, Colorado, and son Eddie Ray (Kristine) of Katy, Texas.
Cecilia was born in Seoul, Korea on August 23, 1943, to her mother Maria (Jung Da) and father Hyung Won Kim, just prior to the Korean War, which took a heavy toll on her family. She and her surviving family were raised by extended family after having lost everything in the war. She graduated top of her high school class and attended the Philippine Women’s University, studying in the field of dentistry. While home on college break, she was introduced by her uncle to an American dentist, U.S. Army Captain Bob B. Ray, when he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam war. It was love at first sight and they were married at Hickam Air Force Base near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii three years later.
The following year in 1973, their first son, Bob Jr., was born, and daughter Jennifer was conceived just over a year later. When they thought their family was complete, they welcomed their identical twin boys, Clovis and Edward, into the world. Despite suffering from health complications related to the birth of her children, Cecilia was an extremely loving and devoted mother, always supporting and encouraging her family. She worked diligently on passing down her Korean heritage and strong work ethic, including her family’s delicious Korean food, while raising her four children in Three Rivers, Texas.
Cecilia was a devout Catholic and supported her husband over 50 years of marriage. She enjoyed attending church, volunteer work, pianoing, playing chess or Godori, gardening, watching movies and spending time with her husband. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jakob, Madeleine, Sophie and Lucas Ray; Dean Ray; and Lachlan and Lillian Puffer-Ray.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Roberson’s Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas the morning of January 29, 2022. Graveside service will be held at the Calliham Cemetery shortly thereafter.