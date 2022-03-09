Charles Clovis “Scooter” Caron Jr., 84, of Tilden, Texas passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 just three days after his beloved wife’s passing.
Scooter was born October 17, 1937 to Charles Clovis Caron Sr. and Margaret Melissia (Stischer) Caron in Beeville, Texas. Upon graduating from Tilden High School in 1957, he attended Southwest Texas Teachers College in San Marcos. Scooter married Margaret Ann “Monnie” Franklin on May 25, 1957.
On September 9, 1960, Charles Clovis “Tracy” Caron III was born and two years later, Jeffery Franklin “Jeff” Caron was born on June 14, 1962. Scooter and Monnie resided on the Caron Family Ranch where they raised Tracy and Jeff. Scooter was a schoolteacher for McMullen County ISD for 33 years and was a lifelong farmer and rancher. Along with being “Papo,” Scooter’s favorite pastime was hunting snakes, hunting arrowheads and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Charles Caron Sr.; and his wife, Margaret Ann “Monnie” (Franklin) Caron.
Survivors include his sons, Charles “Tracy” (Sheila) Caron III of George West, Jeffery “Jeff” (Victoria) Caron of Sunland Park, New Mexico; granddaughter, Stephanie Caron of George West; grandson, Douglas Caron of Three Rivers; two great-granddaughters, Annorah Dingler and Lena Dingler, both of George West; six step-grandchildren; his sisters, Melissia “Bae” (Henry) Newton of Socorro, New Mexico and Rosemary “Kye” (Rindle) Wilson of George West; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Tilden Community Center (Lions Club) in Tilden with the funeral service at 2 o’clock that afternoon.
Scooter will be laid to rest with his wife, Monnie, at the George West Cemetery in George West following the funeral service.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home