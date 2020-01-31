Clayton Alan Myers, 44, of George West, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
Mr. Myers was born May 28, 1975, in Beeville to Debra (Hatfield) and Charlie A. Myers III. He served as deputy sheriff of Live Oak County.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Myers III; and grandparents, Charlie Myers Jr., Lillian Myers and Bobby J. Hatfield.
Survivors include his wife, Kym Myers of George West; children, Whitney Rushing of George West, Delaney Rushing of San Antonio, Mason Myers, Christian Myers and Dane Myers, all of Colorado; his mother, Debra Myers of George West; siblings, Shannon Davis of Tennessee, Lana (Tom) Iapicco of Florida and Sam Blackard of Alvin; grandmother, Doris Hatfield of George West; stepmother, Dee Myers of Alvin; and two grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West with Pat Traxler officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
