It is with sadness that the family of Cody Carlton Horn, 58, announces his unexpected passing on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home in George West, Texas.
Cody was born October 24, 1963 in Jourdanton to Roger Patrick Horn and Patsy Pauline (Cates) Horn. He was a 1982 graduate of George West High School and owned and operated Grifco Enterprises, an air-conditioning/heating business. He was a dear friend to many and lived his life helping people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Patsy Horn, grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his brother, Monty Horn of Lubbock; numerous relatives in Amarillo; special friend, Kay Campbell of Lakeway; as well as a multitude of other friends.
Family and friends are invited to share memories of Cody at his Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Hall in George West. A meal will be served.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Amarillo at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home