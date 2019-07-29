Corina (Marroquin) Palacios, 80, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Palacios was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Live Oak County, to Pedro Marroquin and Celestina (Lopez) Marroquin. She was educated at George West Independent School District. She worked in various positions including office and store clerk.
She married Erasmo G. Palacios in George West on Oct. 6, 1979, and the couple made their home in George West.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Alejandro and Francisco Marroquin.
Survivors include her sister, Celia Cuevas; two nieces, Melinda Ann Lerma and Gloria Cuevas; and two great-nephews.
Visitation was held at Roberson Funeral Home in Three Rivers on Sunday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. with the rosary at 7 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29 at St. George Catholic Church in George West, with Father Romeo Salina, officiating. Burial followed in the George West Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
