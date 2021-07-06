Curtis Gordon Clopton, 65, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away on June 30, 2021.
Curtis was born in Houston, Texas, on January 4, 1956, to Sylvester and Billy G. (Langham) Clopton. He graduated from Blinn Junior College and Sam Houston State with a Master’s Degree in Education (Industrial Education). While at Blinn and Sam Houston State, he was a part of the rodeo team. Curtis married Laurie Jones on December 16, 1978, at St. George Catholic Church in George West and remained an active member of the church. They resided in Oakville for 41 years and started his career as a teacher for Beeville ISD before becoming an employee of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He retired in 2011 after 20 years of teaching there. Curtis was a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for many years. His passion included rodeos, cattle, hunting and his love for raising and training horses. Curtis was a rancher and was very proud of the F-1 heifers he raised. Not only was he an avid outdoorsman, he was also well-known for building and/or fixing anything having to do with his home and other projects, including being a very good mechanic. His daughter fondly recalls her dad and her mother building their home from the ground up. Curtis had such a great personality and was a friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Billy (Gordon) Clopton; his grandson, Gunner Easton Howard.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Laurie Clopton; his daughter, Whitney Clopton (Cody) Howard of Floresville; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Charon Jones of Three Rivers; sister, Renae (Tom) Hasty of Houston; brother-in-law, Luke (Tari) Goebel of Three Rivers; three nephews, Dustin (Meghan) Mundorf of San Marcos, Dillon (Latricia) Mundorf of Three Rivers and Cameron McClung of Houston; a niece, Denver (Ryan) Watkins from Morgan Mill; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West followed by Celebration of Life at 11 o’clock with Pastor Rusty Felts officiating.
Pallbearers will be Justin Malkowski, Luke Goebel, Ryan Watkins, Dustin Mundorf, James Woody and Brad McReynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clay Reed Watkins, Richard Fenner and Dillon Mundorf.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Justin Crisis Fund or the H.A.N.D.S Fund. H.A.N.D.S stands for: Helping A Needy Diva (him or her) Survive! All members are from the rodeo world (PRCA). Address: H.A.N.D.S, Inc., 192 San Marcos Loop, Sante Fe, NM 87508.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home