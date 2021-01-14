Danny Jack Gallion, 71, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away on December 29, 2020, at South Texas Regional Medical Center, Jourdanton, Texas.
He is survived by three sisters; Jean Laughlin, Farmington, Utah; Diana/Tom Hill, Three Rivers, Texas; JoDean/Richard Alexander, Austin, Texas; two sons, Eric Gallion, Boise, Idaho; Brian Gallion, Phoenix, Arizona; step son, Mike Downey, for Collins, Colorado; two grandchildren Larz and Michala Downey.
Arrangements are being handled by Hurley Funeral Home Pleasanton, Texas.
