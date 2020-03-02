Danny Ray James died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the nursing home in George West, Texas. He was 69.
Danny was born on April 27, 1950, in Plains, Texas to Jo Nell (Willeford) and Arden James. His church home was the First Baptist Church of George West, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Arden Wayne James; and his aunt, Katherine Armstrong.
He is survived by his guardians, Tom and Dena Forehand and many extended family members.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church in George West with Rev. Bruce Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Wadsworth, Lawson Breshear, Stanley Willeford, Dean Zamzow, Steven Zamzow, Richard Dockery, Kelly Wilson and Mark Forehand.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barbara O’Neal, Judge Jim Huff and Valerie Strause.
