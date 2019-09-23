Darlene (Hines) Barter, 86, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Mrs. Barter was born May 23, 1933, in Oakville to Ruby (Lemley) Hines and Joe Hines. She lived on the family farm until her father died in 1943. She moved to George West and graduated from George West High School in 1952. While in high school, she was in the pep squad and served as cheerleader and drum major. Later she attended McAllen and Harlingen Valley Central business colleges.
She married Bobby Jess Barter on Aug. 30, 1952, and moved to a small ranch in the Rio Grande Valley where she spent most of her life. In March 2014, the couple moved to San Antonio and later after her husband’s death, she moved to Fredericksburg. In 1967, she became the first woman to manage a federal marketing order. When she retired in 2001, her career had spanned 34 years and she served as manager for not only the Lettuce and Onion industry, but also managed both the Melon Committee and in the 1990s the Texas Valley Citrus Committee. She was instrumental in amending the Onion Marketing Order in 1973.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Tom and Euel; sisters, Virginia, Margie, Mary Lois and Edna Merle; her husband, Bobby Jess Barter; and a son, Bobby “Booger Bob” Barter.
Survivors include grandsons, Bandera Jess Barter and Jesse Samuel Barter; two great-grandchildren; an adopted son, David Barter; a brother, Charlie (Polly) Hines; sisters, Evelyn Hines (Fred) Johnson and Myrtle Nell Custer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Interment will follow at the George West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rio Grande Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 1029, Progreso, TX 78579 or to Brush Country Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1426, George West, TX 78022.
