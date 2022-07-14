Surrounded by his beloved family, David Aguilar passed from this world into the loving arms of God on July 12, 2022, at the age of 66.
David was born July 20, 1955 in Mathis to Angelita (Livar) Aguilar and Oscar Aguilar Sr. Upon graduation from Orange Grove High School in 1974, he was immediately employed by Kinder Morgan and retired after 46 years of dedicated service as a lead welder. He was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church.
David resided outside of George West, Texas on a ranch in Clegg where he enjoyed ranching and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelita and Oscar Aguilar Sr.; and two brothers, Oscar Aguilar Jr. and Ubaldo Aguilar.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his daughter, Christy (Christopher) Thomisee of George West; four grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Collin and Sophia Thomisee; six sisters, Laida Leal, Olga Gonzales, Clara Lopez, Lucy (Sonny) Garza and Denise (Cole) Scott, all of Corpus Christi, and Armandina (Gilbert) Ortiz of Orange Grove; four brothers, Danny (Gloria Jean) Aguilar and Robert (Yvonne) Aguilar, both of Corpus Christi, Abraham Aguilar of Sandia and Ruben (Margie) Aguilar of Bruni; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial to follow in the Sandia Cemetery in Sandia, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Thomisee, Chance Leal, Ruben James Aguilar, Gabe Aguilar, Luis Aguilar and AJ Aguilar.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care provided to their loved one by the Live Oak Nursing Center and Exclusive Home Health Hospice staff especially to his wonderful nurses, CNAs and therapists.