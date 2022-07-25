David Calame Bennett, 81, of George West, Texas, passed away on July 20, 2022, following a lengthy but courageous battle with dementia and Parkinson’s.
David was born August 27, 1940, in Groesbeck, Texas to Willie Inez Bennett and Lamon L. Bennett. He attended George West High School and had a full track scholarship to Baylor University. David holds a track record that couldn’t be beat at Baylor.
He was employed with Baroid for 13 years and then met and married Alexis Mitchell on February 17, 1972. In 1976, David moved back to George West and went into the oilfield business. He retired in 2000 and he and his wife went on numerous trips for 10 years on a motorcycle as well as amazing cruises. He was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed ranching, hunting and working on his property.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Alexis Bennett of George West; brother and sister-in-law, Lamon (Elaine) Bennett of George West; sister, Hazel Margaret Hill of Richardson; sons, Wayne Bennett of The Woodlands, Jason (Kimberly) Bennett of Tomball; and Noah (Kayla) Bennett of George West; grandchildren, Ethan, Zane, Landon, Hadley and Trent Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with Brother Bob Hendrick officiating.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers of Del Cielo Hospice of Alice, Texas, especially Ashley Guardo for her excellent care for several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David’s name for Parkinson’s research and to the South Texas Children’s Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway and Sons Funeral Home