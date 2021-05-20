David Michael Liska, 72, of Three Rivers, Texas passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 following a lengthy but courageous battle with cancer.
David was born September 29, 1948 in Three Rivers to Adolph Joseph Liska and Bertha Beatrice (Schlesinger) Liska. He attended Three Rivers High School and married Rosemary Ehler on July 27, 1991 at St. George Catholic Church in George West. In the welding profession, David was employed with numerous companies including Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Paloma Lease Service and Live Oak County and retired in 2011. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an automatic weapons crewman and was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed ranching, welding and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Bertha Liska; brothers, Gilbert and Bernard Liska; and sister, Alice Havelka.
Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, Rosemary (Ehler) Liska of Three Rivers; three daughters, Dawn (Mike) Reiner of Hondo, Shelley Liska of Schertz and Larissa Liska of Amarillo; grandchildren, Taeylar McKelvain of Houston, Gage Parker of Schertz, Zach McKelvain of Houston and Madi Parker of Schertz; sisters, Georgia Carr of Corpus Christi and Cathy Sikes of San Patricio; and a brother, Albert Liska of Three Rivers.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gage Parker, Zach McKelvain, Brady Lee, James Liska, Jordan Liska and Randy Sikes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Lee, Larry Pavel, Mike Flanagan and Roland Graves.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to M.D. Anderson or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Three Rivers.