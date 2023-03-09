Debra Ann Trbula, 65, of Oakville, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2023. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Ossie Mae Spears and Henrietta Colle on March 6, 1957. She attended High School in George West, Texas. Debbie moved to Corpus Christi as a young adult and worked as a General Manager for various restaurants and clubs including Yucatan Beach Club, Buckets Sports Bar & Grill, and Wolly Bully’s. She spent a large portion of her life caring for loved ones, including her son, Steven Trbula, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 11 years old. She was a caring and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
Debbie is preceded in death by her son, Steven Lynn Trbula; mother, Henrietta Colle; and brother, Donald Spears.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Kay Trbula-Wiggins; son-in-law, Jeremie Joshua Wiggins; granddaughters, Haiden Reece Anderson, and Camden Tyler Wiggins; best friend, Pat Jackson; fur babies, Billie Jean, Sissy, and Sammy; stepfather, Frank Colle; sister, Vickie McClendon; brothers, Robert Spears, Ernie Colle, Travis Colle, and Clint Colle; sisters-in-law, Joleen Colle and Tessie Colle; and brother-in-law, Cole McClendon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Oakville Cemetery with Pastor Jim Craver officiating.
Pallbearers will be Robert (Bubba) Spears, Travis Colle, Ernie Colle, Clint Colle, Cole McClendon, and Tyrel McClendon.
Memorial donations may be made to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on behalf of Debbie and Steven Trbula. Donations can be made online at https://www.driscollchildrens.org/donate.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Noela Villarreal and Mary Lino.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home