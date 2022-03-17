Dee Ann Durham Hubert passed peacefully on March 8, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Kingsville, Texas on August 19, 1937, to Archie Dean and Margaret Mary Innes Kendall Durham and was the oldest of three children.
Dee Ann enjoyed growing up in Kingsville, graduating high school, and attending Texas A&I University. She married Thomas Floyd “Booger” Hubert in 1957 and joined him at Texas A&M University while he finished his studies and received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. In 1958, Dee Ann and Booger returned to South Texas and settled in George West to open a veterinary practice and raise their family of four boys.
Dee Ann was active in the community with membership in the 20th Century Club, Unify to Beautify, and teaching CCD classes at the Catholic parish. She enjoyed her beautiful yard and could always be found working in it, expanding it, and hosting parties, weddings, and family backyard gatherings there. Her swimming pool was open to everyone and she enjoyed the flow of friends and fun. As her longtime and dear friend, Maugie Freiley said, “she was the hostess with the most-ess.”
Most of all, Dee Ann was a loving, strong, and involved mom and grandmother. She delighted in the fact that the “Hubert house” was always the place to hang out, have fun, and get something to eat as her boys grew up. Her love for baseball found her at every game and her house was a hotel for baseball players during the summers. She loved being involved in all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s lives and happenings. Whether a birthday party, a graduation, a wedding, an Aggie ring dunk, any sporting event, or a summer friend’s trip, “Dee Mom” was always there.
Dee Ann is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Tim Hubert (Cindy DeBerry), Jeff Hubert (Cheryl Whitley), Chris Hubert (Maggi Smith) and Doug Hubert (Leann Polasek); 10 grandchildren, Amanda Hubert Smith, DVM (Whitlow), Rachel Hubert Amerman (Matthew), Claire Hubert, Kaye Hubert, Paige Hubert, Kyle Hubert (Shawna) , Ryan Hubert, Jacob Hubert and Sean Hubert; and four great-grandchildren, Reid Thomas Smith, Amelia Mae Smith, Clara Grace Smith and Laken Mae Amerman; sisters-in-law, Penny Mathers Durham, George Anne Hubert Muckleroy and Goldia Hubert; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews who always had time for “Aunt Dee.”
Dee Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Booger; parents, Arch and Margaret; brothers, William Kendall Durham and Michael Dean Durham.
Graveside services to celebrate Dee Ann’s life were at Our Lady of Consolation Cemetery in Vattman, Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The family held a reception that evening at 5 p.m. at the Hubert House in George West, Texas.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Kyle, Ryan, Jacob, Sean, Whitlow and Matthew. Honorary pallbearers were Reid Thomas Smith, Michael Whitley, Tim Robins, Charles Bednorz, Dean Phillips, Joe Frank Bartlett and John Wallace.
The family wishes to say a special “thank you” to Dee Ann’s longtime friend, Yolanda DeLeon for her care and love as well as the nurses and staff at Arden Place during her illness. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys Ranch of Texas Boys Ranch • Boys Ranch, Founded By Cal Farley or the Wounded Warrior Project Veterans Charity - Non Profit Organization for Veterans | WWP (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home