Della (Latham) Holleman, 93, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at Live Oak Nursing Center in George West, Texas.
Della was born September 19, 1927, to Hallie (Overby) and Clarence Jackson Latham in Franklin, Kentucky. She graduated salutatorian from Sacramento High School, Sacramento, Kentucky, attended business school in Louisville, Kentucky, and pursued a career as an administrative professional at Teacher Retirement System of Texas. She married Milton L. Holleman in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1951. They made their home in Austin, Texas until his death in 2008 when she moved to George West, where she was an active member of First United Methodist Church in George West.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hallie and Clarence Latham; her husband, Milton L. Holleman; a sister, Dorothy Latham; and two brothers, Cork Latham and James Latham.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include a son, Reid (Angie) Holleman; sister, Sue (Ralph) Riley; brother, Jay Latham; granddaughter, Samanda (Colin) Kalinowski; grandson, Reese (Kate) Holleman; and great-granddaughters, Carsyn and Kendall Kalinowski.
A private graveside service will be Friday, May 14.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in George West.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home