Dennis A. Jones, age 21, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an auto accident. He was born to Kathy Jo (Smith) and Curtis Naaman Jones on January 7, 1999, in Clifton, Texas. He went to George West High School and played on the Varsity Baseball team. He was working as a gate guard and H2S tech.
He was preceded in death by his 2 grandfathers, Marvin Smith and Bobby Jones.
Survivors include his parents, Curtis and Kathy Jo Jones of George West; his sister, Caitlyn Ann Jones of George West; his grandmothers, Joy Ann Smith of Three Rivers and Pat Jones of Morgan, Texas.
He had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that love and will miss him dearly.
Due to the COVID 19 status there was a private closed service Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at noon. Service will be live streamed. Family has invited family and friends to come celebrate the life of Dennis Jones at her residence at 755 FM 1596 George West beginning at 2 PM
