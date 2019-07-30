Dennis Harrod, 73, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a lengthy hospital stay in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Harrod was born in September of 1945 in Port Townsend, Washington, to Dan and Etainne Harrod. He grew up in Live Oak County, graduating from George West High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, in 1965, graduated from Texas A&I Kingsville with a bachelors and masters degree and, in 1968, became a classroom teacher at Refugio High School where he spent 17 years. In 1985, he was hired as the junior high principal of Woodsboro before becoming the high school principal in 1987. In 1990, he was named the superintendent of schools in Pettus. He later also served as the superintendent of schools in Pawnee.
After retiring from the school district, he drove charter buses for Jordan and Jordan Tours and several other bus companies. In his retirement, he remained involved with schools and educating students. He was a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials and enjoyed working the game clocks at area high school football games on Friday nights. He was also a school district tester, administering performance tests to students in Texas and New Mexico. He was a mentor to Live Oak Learning Center students and the president of the Aransas County Retired Teachers Association.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley; two sons, Marc (Carole) of Corpus Christi and Steven (Virginia) of Austin; grandchildren Madeline, Abigail, Carter and Emma;and two sisters, Danette (Dale) Burell of George West and Linda (James) Armatys.
A celebration of life with friends and family will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at his home in Lamar.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service, Corpus Christi.
