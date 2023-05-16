Diana “Nana” Ramirez, 53, of Three Rivers, Texas, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Diana was born June 12, 1969 in San Antonio to Benito T. and Margaret (O’Brien) Ramirez. She was a graduate of Three Rivers High School and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved painting, coloring and listening to music. Diana, lovingly known as “Mimi” by her nieces and nephews, as well as “Bubbles” to others, was a happy-go-lucky and cheerful person. She was full of life and would brighten everyone’s day with her presence and smile.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Benito Ramirez Jr. and Margaret Ramirez.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her daughter, Ashley DeLeon Carroll (Devin); three sisters, Debra (Johnny) Saenz, Gladys (Daniel) Ruiz and Grace Ramirez; three brothers, Benjamin (Robin) Ramirez, Benino (Deborah) Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez; and numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with the funeral service at 7 o’clock that evening. Pastor Andrew Amaro will officiate.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home