Dianna Marie (Ochoa) Luna, 57, was called home to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her home in Three Rivers, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Dianna was born December 7, 1962, in Kenedy, Texas, to Israel B. and Maria (Gonzales) Ochoa. She was a 1981 graduate of Three Rivers High School and married David Luna on May 5, 1991. She made an impact on many children as the owner of Mrs. Dianna’s Little Angels Daycare and as a preschool paraprofessional at Three Rivers Elementary. As an active and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Three Rivers, Dianna served as Regent with Catholic Daughters of the Americas and sacristan at church. She served on the child welfare board and was an active member of the community.
Dianna will forever be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Israel and Maria Ochoa; and her father and mother-in-law, Rafael and Rafaela Luna.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, David Luna of Three Rivers; daughters, Yvette Marie (David) Rodriguez of Georgetown (39), Victoria Leigh Ann Luna of San Antonio (32) and Michelle Renee Luna of Austin (27); son, Jonathan Ryan Luna of Houston (29); grandchildren, David O. Rodriguez, III (16), Ezekiel P. Rodriguez (9) and Zechariah G. Rodriguez (1); two sisters, Norma (Martin) Zuniga of George West and Christina Canales of McKinney; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a rosary to be recited at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Covid precautionary measures will be in place, including masks and distancing.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David O. Rodriguez, Jr., David O. Rodriguez, III, Adam Lucas Romero, Carlos Lucas Romero, Jacob Carvajal and James T. Luna. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Fidel R. Luna, II, Carlos Rafael Luna, II and Matthew Thomas Luna.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.