Dolores Briseno Perez, 57, of George West, Texas, passed away on October 17, 2020.
She was born on April 8, 1963, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Florencio Briseno Jr. and Ofelia Salinas. She worked at Morrisons Grocery Store for 18 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Florencio Briseno Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carlos Perez of George West, Texas; daughters, Josie Perez and Mia Perez of George West, Texas; siblings, Carlos Briseno of Silsbee, Texas, Danny (Pam) Briseno of Mauriceville, Texas, Angie Gutierrez of Buna, Texas and Ida (Jesse) Vasquez of George West, Texas.
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home
