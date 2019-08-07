Dolores Mosqueda Trevino of George West passed suddenly, yet peacefully, at the age of 91 on Monday, August 5, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on July 30, 1928 to Manuel and Florinda (DeLeon) Mosqueda in Three Rivers, Texas.
Dolores had much to be thankful for. On January 15, 1956, she married Adolio Trevino, who would be her husband for 41 years until his death in 1997. They made their home in George West and together they raised three children.
She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1946 and from Draughon’s Business College in 1948. Upon graduating from college, she returned to Live Oak County and began her career in business by working for Newsome & Templin in Three Rivers where she remained employed until 1964 when the dealership closed. In 1968, she joined Bednorz Auto Parts, later becoming Bednorz Motors, in their bookkeeping department and remained in accounting at the dealership until her retirement in 1990. Shortly after her retirement from Bednorz Motors, she answered a call to assist St. George Catholic Church in setting up the parish office and then became the church secretary, a position she held for the next 26 years until the age of 87.
She was a dear friend and confidante to many. Her generosity, intelligence, energy and caring nature will survive long after her life in the memories of her family, friends, and the community that she loved and served. She taught us that our faith would guide us through the toughest of times, and her immeasurable strength will live in all of us for years to come. She lived a rich and wonderful life and we will always love and forever miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Gloria and Amelia Mosqueda; her husband; and many sisters and brothers-in-law whom she considered siblings.
She is survived by her son, Adolio (Dolie) Trevino of Semmes, Alabama, daughter Flo (Jimmy) Moore of George West, and son Joel (Christy) Trevino of Gilbert, Arizona; her grandchildren, Nick (Becca) Trevino of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Luke Trevino of Brooklyn, New York, Jake Trevino of Pensacola, Florida, Cameron Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mason Moore of San Marcos, Texas, Colton Moore of George West, Texas and Emma Trevino of Gilbert, Arizona; great-grandsons Brody, Michael and Isaac Trevino; sister Annie Gonzales of Three Rivers, Texas; sisters-in-law Elvia Trevino of Karnes City, Texas and Emma Hartley of Schertz, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church, George West, Texas followed by the recitation of the rosary.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Nick, Luke, Jake, Cameron, Mason, Colton, and Emma (Honorary).
The family would like to thank her caregivers Esmeralda Garza, Annabelle Rodriguez, Nika Rodriguez and Norma Linda Garcia for the loving care, compassion and companionship provided over the past few months.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Directors
