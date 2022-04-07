Dolores (Olivarez) Griffin, 84, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and formerly of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Dolores was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Rio Grande City in Starr County to Rebecca (Elizondo) Olivarez and Hilario Olivarez. She married Ronald O. Griffin Nov. 10, 1957, in Roma, Texas, and was self-employed as a home healthcare provider for 18 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered at the Live Oak County Senior Center. She enjoyed playing bingo at the Three Rivers senior center, dancing, baking and visiting with her family. Additionally, Dolores was an active volunteer in many local projects.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Hilario Olivarez; two sisters, Fidencia Salmon and Olivia Garza; and two brothers, Espiridion Olivarez and Rene Olivarez.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her 12 children, Deborah Jean Garcia of Portland, Oregon, Gail Griffin of Three Rivers, Texas, Carrie Kay Rickman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Walter Warren Griffin of Three Rivers, Texas, April Marie Wirth of Vail, Arizona, Edwin LeRoy Griffin of Pleasanton, Texas, Maria Celeste Niblett of Levelland, Texas, Ronald Otho Griffin III of Houston, Texas, Patrick Griffin of Deer Park, Texas, Ella Rebecca Griffin of Tucson, Arizona, Patricia Griffin of Katy, Texas and Ann Marie Griffin of Katy, Texas; one sister, Dora (Olivarez) Lopez of California; one brother, Demetrio Olivarez of Rio Grande City; as well as 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date where Dolores will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Ronald Otho Griffin, at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home