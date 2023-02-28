On Friday, February 24th, 2023, Donald Meredith Jones passed peacefully at home in Gladewater, Texas at the age of 82.
Jones was born to Roy and Lillie Jones on March 14th, 1940, in Three Rivers, Texas. He was an avid collector of arrowheads, coins, stories, and friendships and has left behind a legacy of grace and love to all who knew him.
Jones received his high school diploma from Bay City High School in 1958 and enlisted in the United States Armed Forces in 1963. Jones served two years in the Korean war until his honorable discharge in 1965, leaving as a Lieutenant Weapons Infantryman and decorated Marksman (Rifle M-1).
Ever a true Bay City Blackcat, Jones went on to marry his high school crush, Helen Norene “Nickey” Jones, in 1969.
Jones was deeply invested in the nuances of our shared earthly experiences. From the birds above to the snakes below, he recognized the inherent value in all forms of life and imparted this knowledge to those around him. A fan of all genres of music, he kept a large collection of vinyl records, cassettes, and CDs. Always on the hunt for new treasures with his metal detector, he roamed the lands as though he knew they were all part of his earthly home. His physical presence will be greatly missed by those who knew him, but his spirit of kindness continues on within us all.
Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lillie Jones; his sister Gerry Evans Clark; two brothers, Marvin and Arliss Jones; and his son, James Johnson “Jimmy” Jones. He is survived by his wife, Nicky Jones; daughters, Kay Lynn McMillan, Joni Guthrie, and Cathy Jones; sister, Doris Hatfield; six grandchildren Chase Jones, Whitney George, Amanda Calhoun, Kristina Brewer, Justin Fry, and Jaden Fry, as well as his 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at 3 o’clock p.m., at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas. Services will follow at 4 o’clock p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation in honor of Don’s legacy. Donation opportunities can be found on their website at tpwf.org.
Funeral services will be streamed live online at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com