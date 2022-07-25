Doris Ann Migura, 82, of George West, Texas passed away July 21, 2022.
Doris was born February 19, 1940 in Three Rivers to Sherman C. Clifton and Viola (Geffert) Clifton. She married Davey Pete Migura on May 17, 1988. After raising her children, Doris went to Bee County College and earned a degree as a beautician. She was on the Dean’s List throughout college. After college graduation she opened her own beauty shop, Doris’s House of Hair and retired after 25 years of making people beautiful.
Doris was on a bowling league for several years while living in Casper, Wyoming. When she moved back to Texas, she joined a bowling league in Bee County. She also played volleyball on a co-ed team. She was in sports, track, etc. Doris was recognized for being the most dedicated person in the community and received multiple certificates. She was also actively involved in her children’s school activities in 4-H, Fair events and was their room mother.
She was a cancer survivor from 2012 and cancer came back in December 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Viola Clifton; her husband, Pete who passed away on March 22, 2014; infant son, Douglas C. Kegebein; and great-grandson, Michael Ontiveros in 2021.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her children, Debra Lynn (James) Skidmore of George West, John David (Vikki) Rider of Arkansas, Christene Marie (Dale) Cavallin of George West, Robertta Leah (Albert) Perez of George West and Kenneth (Shannon) Kegebein of George West; brothers, Sherman (Ginger) Clifton Jr., JD (Susan) Clifton, Floyd Clifton (Carolyn Swinney) and Lloyd (Pat) Clifton, all of George West.
She was also blessed with her grandchildren, Jamie (Wayne) Hesseltine of Sinton, Cody (Amanda) Skidmore of Floresville, Shaunna Jenings of Colorado, Joshua Rider of Colorado, Douglas Cavallin (Michelle Ontiveros) of Beeville, James Dale (Amanda) Cavallin of Montana, Melissa Ann (Cameron) Brown of Swinney Switch, Ramanda “Mandy” (Brett) Bartlett of Katy, Katelynn Kegebein and Morgan Kegebein; and great-grandchildren, Daylynn Moore, Wayne Hesseltine Jr., Brooke Skidmore, Cayden, Chandin, Casey Jr. and Stasia Jenings, Makayla, Whitton Harlow and Weiss Rider, Madison Lee Upton of Kerrville, Bri Ontiveros, James Dale Cavallin Jr., Paisley Cavallin, Bailey Brown, Makaylah Brown, Caleb Brown, Jaxon Brown, Mila Bartlett and Koy Lee Kegebein.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock.
Following a luncheon at the Cowboy Church fellowship hall, there will be a procession at 1 p.m. to St. John of the Cross Catholic Cemetery in Orange Grove.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Douglas Cavallin, Cameron Clint Brown, Cody Skidmore, Craig Clifton, John Hamrick, Wayne Hesseltine, Brett Bartlett, Rusty Clifton and Morgan Kegebein.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons