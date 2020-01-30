Doris Dickinson passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Pleasanton. She was born in Three Rivers to George and Callie (Washburn) Armstrong on February 25, 1934. She was a teacher’s aid for many years in Pleasanton. Doris was a longtime and active member of the First Baptist Church in Pleasanton.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years George “Bud” Dickinson; parents, George and Callie Armstrong; brothers, Buddy, Dewey, Douglas, Paul, G. M., Billy, Sam and Philip; sisters, Geneva, Ella Mae, and Mozelle.
Doris is survived by her son Jeffery Dickinson and wife Debbi; daughter, Jill Rader; sister, Nell Blaha and grandchildren, Kyle Dickinson and Kendall Dickinson.
Serving as her pallbearers are Jeffrey Dickinson, Kyle Dickinson, Kendall Dickinson, Wade Blaha, Rodney Blaha and Richard Porter.
The family asks in lieu of flowers donation may be made the First Baptist Church in Pleasanton.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences, share memories or sign the online book may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
