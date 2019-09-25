Dorothy Johannah Goebel Lindholm went home to the Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 91.
Dorothy was born January 15, 1928 in Oakville, Texas, one of four daughters of Walter and Martha Goebel. She married her husband of 48 years, Thomas Marion Lindholm, on February 20, 1949.
Dorothy was a loving sister, wife, mother, and awesome grandmother. Dorothy’s servant heart was exhibited in her professional and personal life as she taught Bible School, Preschool and Elementary school for 20 years in El Paso, Midland and Houston, Texas and Covington, Louisiana. She also donated her time as a Den Mother, Treasurer at her Church, delivered Meals on Wheels, and served on various other school and church committees.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Lindholm, II (Susan Conner Lindholm) of Richardson, Texas and Gary Lindholm (Nicole Chase Lindholm) of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Thomas Lindholm, III, Madeleine Lindholm and Camille Lindholm, all of Richardson, Texas, and Christian Lindholm of Arlington, Texas; and two sisters, Betty “Wally” Woelfel originally from Three Rivers, Texas, now of Falls City, Texas, and Alice Dunaway originally of Three Rivers, Texas, now of McKinney, Texas; plus many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Martha Goebel Hahn of Port Lavaca, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers, Texas.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers, Texas with Glenn Henneke officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery in George West, Texas. A reception will be held afterward at First United Methodist Church in Three Rivers, Texas.
Until we see you again in Heaven.
