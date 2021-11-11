Retired Army Captain Dr. Bob Ben Ray, Sr., D.D.S., passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday November 4, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on December 3, 1941, to Clovis and Lillian (Dusek) Ray, in Three Rivers, Texas. He graduated from Three Rivers High School and went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Texas at Houston. On graduation day, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the height of the Vietnam War and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea, where he met his future wife, Song Ja (Cecilia) Kim Ray. They were married at Hickam Air Force Base near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and were married for over 50 years. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army at the rank of captain, and he practiced dentistry for several years in a private practice.
After practicing in South Korea, North Carolina, Hawaii, San Antonio and Beeville, he returned to Three Rivers to raise his young family with his extended family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, volunteering at the VFW, gardening, attending church, watching movies and football, listening to music, and, most importantly, spending time with his kids and their friends. He attended all of his kids’ activities, never missing an event or football game, and supported them in their life passions. He was blessed with 4 children and 7 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his son’s 1LT Clovis T. Ray and Bob B. Ray, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Ray of Houston, Tx, his sister Joyce (C.W.) Wood of Simmons, TX, daughter Dr. Jennifer A. Ray, M.D. (Lincoln P. Puffer, Esq.) of Denver, Colorado, and son Eddie Ray (Kristine) of Katy, Tx. His grandchildren include Jakob, Madeleine, Sophie, and Lucas Ray, Dean Ray, and Lachlan and Lillian Puffer-Ray.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Roberson’s Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas, in the morning of November 20, 2021. Graveside service will be at the Calliham Cemetery shortly thereafter.