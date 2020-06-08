Eddie Marvin Reeves, 91, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Jourdanton, Texas.
Eddie was born in Millett, Texas on December 5, 1928 and was the first child to George Gillis Reeves and Elsie Leona (Gasto) Reeves followed later with three brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Millett and joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and became a sniper with the Rangers as well as serving with the Merchant Marines.
He married his first wife, Wilma, in 1953 (now deceased) and traveled to New Mexico to work on ranches along with his two children, Kenny and Pamela.
Later he moved to Laredo and worked as a Federal Livestock Inspector and rode the river in search of ticky cattle. He had so many stories during this 20-year term and did things that most men only dream of. He would tell the story of how he roped and killed a mountain lion that his dogs had bayed while riding and breaking a young horse. He actually carried the dead cat back to camp on his horse. Then there were the old Indian camps that he would ride up on and find the most awesome artifacts. He trained horses, was a farrier, built horse trailers, welded, worked cattle, pursued law enforcement and could fabricate anything that needed to be built. He was a jack of all trades.
He also served and retired as McMullen County Sheriff in Tilden from December 17, 1980 until March 31, 1992.
Later after the death of Wilma, he met Cheryl Patty and they married on August 25, 1996, and lived in Dilley and then made his final homestead in Jourdanton. He was a very lucky man to not only have one but two wives who loved him very much.
He was the greatest Dad and Grandpa and taught the grandsons that hard work never hurt anybody and that you have to work to get somewhere in life. He instilled good work ethics in his kids and grandkids and was a great example of how to live life and have adventure as you walked through this world. I would say that he was the master of adventure.
He was a genuine and true friend to all his friends and would come at their beck and call. Friendship meant everything to him and his fishing trips with his brothers and best friends were the icing on the cake. He lived for those trips to the Rio Grande River and the Choke Canyon Lake Reservoir to catch big catfish and as always they would come away from that trip with a story that would take your breath away.
He will be missed more than words can say but he is in the greatest place of all.
So until we meet again, just know that your family misses you and loves you to the moon and back and it’s not goodbye, it’s see you on the other side.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Wilma Reeves; a son, Kenneth Ray Reeves; brother, Homer Reeves; and a sister, Helen Roman
Survivors include his second wife, Cheryl Reeves of Jourdanton; a daughter, Pamela (Hugh) McClaugherty of Tilden; two grandsons, Lonnie Reeves and Dustin (Chelsea) McClaugherty; two great-granddaughters, Cheyene and Hadlee McClaugherty; brothers George “Esaw” Reeves and Ira (Dorothy) Reeves; a sister, Alice Jean “Bitty” Cook; a niece, Marva Ann White Johnson; stepson, John Patty; and step-grandsons, Josh and Brody Patty.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, with Rev. Pat Traxler officiating. Burial followed at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stacey Egbert, Anthony Rios, Josh Patty, Brody Patty, Dustin McClaugherty and Bernardo Guerrero.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scotty McClaugherty and Bryan Smith.
