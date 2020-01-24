Edna Marie (Barrow) Bowers passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Kingsville, Texas, at the age of 75.
Marie was born May 18, 1944 to Waylon A. Barrow and Sarah Edna (Mills) Barrow in Three Rivers, Texas. An English major, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Texas A&I University in 1966. She married Edwin J. Bowers in 1971 and had three sons, John (Alaina) Bowers of Kingsville, Texas, Samuel (Valerie) Bowers of Aguilares, Texas, and Jacob (Aracely) Bowers of Kingsville, Texas. Marie taught school for 42 years in a variety of locations before retiring from Webb Consolidated Independent School District (Bruni High School). During her many years of teaching, she made a tremendous impact on both her students and co-workers.
Marie loved the Theatre and coached One-Act Play. She enjoyed traveling with her cousins, staying connected with her many family and friends, and watching her favorite television shows.
She was a wonderful mother and mother-in-law and she was the best Grandmommy to her five grandchildren, Brant (Hunter), Johnanna, Emmalynn, Olivia and Cecilia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bobby Brown.
She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.
Her family would like to say a special thank you to Kate Gray for her love, friendship, care and companionship to Marie, and to all of those who came to visit, helped drive to appointments and sent messages of love and encouragement during her illness.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Three Rivers Cemetery in Three Rivers, Texas.
Galloway & Sons
