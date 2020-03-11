Edward Fay Rankin, 79, of George West, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital following an illness.
Mr. Rankin was born Jan. 14, 1941, to Hobert and Etta (Dodson) Rankin in Mulberry, Arkansas. He was a scale operator in the trucking industry and worked cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Joan McGee Rankin of George West and Beeville; a daughter, Dixie (David) Lytle of Beeville; a son, Allan (Penny) Rankin of LaPorte; a half-sister, Jolene (Doug) Beasley of Hamburg, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Tabitha Lytle and Derrick Rankin; one great- grandchild and another on the way.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in George West.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.